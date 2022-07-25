CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys 4,332 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

DIS stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

