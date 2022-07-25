CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 610 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.64 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $100.71.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RJF. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.