CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 235 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

NYSE PH opened at $267.87 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.83.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

