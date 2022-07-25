CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,875 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 167,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

MMP opened at $48.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

