CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

ROK opened at $221.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.35.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

