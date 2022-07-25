CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1,700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 42.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $194,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.3 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

