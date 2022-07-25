CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

