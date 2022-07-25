CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $217,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $77.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 49.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.