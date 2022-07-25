CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SWK opened at $115.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $206.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.