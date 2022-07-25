Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CB opened at $184.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $164.13 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

