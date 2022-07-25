Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.