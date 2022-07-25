Citigroup Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $95.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. Wedbush lifted their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Comerica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Comerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Comerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.