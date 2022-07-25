Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

