Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

