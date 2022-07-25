Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $248,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $182.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.48 and its 200-day moving average is $160.36. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.