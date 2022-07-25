Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JXI. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,839,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JXI opened at $59.55 on Monday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

