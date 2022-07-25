Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 52,052 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,052 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Pool by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Pool by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Pool by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $363.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.92.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.33.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

