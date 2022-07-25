Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,228 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

