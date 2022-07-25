Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 24,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Copart by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Copart Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $121.97 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.23.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copart (CPRT)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.