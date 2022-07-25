Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Corning worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $34.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

