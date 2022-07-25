Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $77.79 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 9.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $77,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 2,591.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 99,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.70 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.65. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

