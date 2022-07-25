Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

