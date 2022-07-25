Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $1.98 on Monday. Axcella Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

About Axcella Health

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

