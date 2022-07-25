CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

