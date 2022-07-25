CWS Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.82. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

