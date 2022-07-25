D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 36.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.1 %

DHI stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

