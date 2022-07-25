DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 163,322 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 206,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

