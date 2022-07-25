Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.