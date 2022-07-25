Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $13,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $59.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on DRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

