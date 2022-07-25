Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,476 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.05 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

