Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,899 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PICK. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:PICK opened at $34.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.