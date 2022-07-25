Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 1,599 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $401.90 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

