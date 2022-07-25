Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.