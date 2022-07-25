Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

