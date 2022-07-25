Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ opened at $10.19 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New Residential Investment to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

