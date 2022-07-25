Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $353.13 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

