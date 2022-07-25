Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4,185.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.