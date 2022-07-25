Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 441,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after purchasing an additional 194,028 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 242,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.84. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

