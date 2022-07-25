Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equitable by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equitable by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Equitable Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

