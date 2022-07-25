Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $685,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance
COOP opened at $40.38 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.
Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group
In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $1,850,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mr. Cooper Group Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
