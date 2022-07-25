Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $685,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP opened at $40.38 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $1,850,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

