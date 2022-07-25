Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 5,615 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $2,477,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 378.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

