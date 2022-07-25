Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 207,874 Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 207,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Erasca at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Erasca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

About Erasca

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

