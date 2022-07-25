Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $225.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.81 and a 52-week high of $245.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

