Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

