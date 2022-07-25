Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.95.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $521.41 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $489.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $497.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

