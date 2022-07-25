Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 57 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day moving average is $247.71. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.