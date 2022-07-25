Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 744 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 171,084 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

