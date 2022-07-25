Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 890 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.