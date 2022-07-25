Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

COST stock opened at $529.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.