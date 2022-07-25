Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.90.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $183.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

